Special Editions Of AEW Dynamite & Collision Set To Return In April

After holding Maximum Carnage in January and Grand Slam: Australia in February, AEW hasn't gone back to the well when it comes to holding special episodes of "AEW Dynamite" and "Collision" in March. But it won't be much longer before AEW brings back some themed shows, with three set to take place in the weeks following AEW Dynasty.

In a press release, Warner Brothers Discovery revealed AEW will be presenting two Spring BreakThru episodes of "Dynamite" and "Collision," as well as Playoff Palooza for "Collision" next month. While WBD's scheduling has Spring BreakThru taking place on Thursday and Friday and Playoff Palooza taking place on a Saturday, outside of AEW's normal TV slots, it's believed that is a scheduling error, and that the episodes will take place on Wednesday April 15, Thursday April 16, and Saturday April 25 respectively.

This will be the second time AEW has run Spring BreakThru themed shows, having done so last year on April 16 and April 17; like last year, Spring BreakThru will take place just days before WrestleMania. Many AEW fans have considered the "Dynamite" edition of Spring BreakThru 2025 to be among the best events in AEW history, with the show featuring Mercedes Mone vs. Athena, Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita, and The Opps defeating The Death Riders to win the AEW World Trios Championships.

It will also be the second go around for Playoff Palooza, which aired on April 26, 2025 and featured "Timeless" Toni Storm defeating Queen Aminata in an AEW Women's World Championship Eliminator match. Unlike last year, when it aired following the first round of the NBA Playoffs, Playoff Palooza's lead-in will be the first round of the NHL's Stanley Cup Playoffs.