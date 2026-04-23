WWE HOFer Claims Dennis Rodman Wanted Him To Give Induction Speech

Dennis Rodman was recently inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by fellow Hall of Famers Kevin Nash and Sean Waltman, but another Hall of Famer — and pro wrestling legend — Ric Flair wanted to be the one to induct him.

Rodman was inducted for his time in the nWo by fellow members Nash and Waltman, but Flair revealed during his appearance on "The Ariel Helwani Show" that Rodman had asked him to induct him, but WWE never returned his call.

"No [I didn't ask to be at WrestleMania,] but Dennis Rodman called me and said, 'Will you induct me in the Hall of Fame?' And I sent to the powers to be Dennis wants me to induct me. I never got a call back. And I'm very happy for Kevin [Nash] and Sean [Waltman]. [But] I never even got a call back," he said.

Flair has, in the past, inducted several pro wrestling legends, including the likes of Harley Race, Roddy Piper, and, more recently, The Great Muta, in 2023. When he was asked the reason why WWE may have not considered him to induct the NBA legend into the WWE Hall of Fame, Flair cited a "lack of respect" on WWE's part for it.

"I think there's a lack of respect, and I think there are so many people under fire right now, they're all ducking and dodging. All I know is that it seems like people, they hate the fact that I'm so relevant. They hate the fact that I signed more autographs this weekend at WrestleCon than anybody. They hate the fact I did a pool party with um with 3000 beautiful women with Diplo," argued Flair.

"The Nature Boy" has had issues with WWE management over the last few years, with him recently criticizing WWE for trying to stop him from being a part of Roots Of Fight.