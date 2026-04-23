Montez Ford After WWE Raw Return: 'Made A Baby, Kept It A Secret For 6 Months'

A lot has been happening in the Montez Ford–Bianca Belair household over the past few months, and Ford has recently opened up about some major developments in his life.

Belair returned to WWE television at WrestleMania 42, after a long layoff due to injury, and announced to the world that she's pregnant. Ford, meanwhile, also returned with his tag team partner, Angelo Dawkins, on the "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania. Following his return, he posted a series of photos and gave his fans a sneak peek into a few things that have happened in his life lately.

"GAINED SOME WEIGHT. MADE A BABY. KEPT IT A SECRET FOR 6 MONTHS. TRAINED 8 WEEKS. LOST THE WEIGHT. FINISHED THE ALBUM. COMPLETED 8 MILLION "HONEY-DOs" RETURNED THE MONDAY NIGHT AFTER MANIA. KINGS BACK," he said.

Ford looked noticeably leaner and more jacked than before when he appeared on "Raw" to save Seth Rollins from a beatdown by The Vision. Logan Paul and Austin Theory of The Vision currently hold the WWE World Tag Team Championship, a title The Street Profits have previously held, and following their interference in the feud between The Vision and Rollins, the duo could be set to chase Theory and Paul for it in the coming weeks and months.