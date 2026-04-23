Mark Henry Says This WWE WrestleMania Match Was The Best Since Undertaker And HBK

There aren't many matches that can compare to The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels' WrestleMania bouts, but Mark Henry believes the WrestleMania 42 main event between Roman Reigns and CM Punk matched that level of greatness.

Undertaker and Michaels had two phenomenal matches at WrestleMania 25 and WrestleMania 26, which have gone down in the annals of history as the greatest in the history of WrestleMania. Henry, on "Busted Open," was effusive in his praise of the Reigns-Punk clash, explaining why he thinks so.

"After the match was over, I posted a minute video and said that this was the best match at WrestleMania that I've seen since 'Taker and Shawn [Michaels]. I was just blown away because they did so much so effectively. It could have been two matches. They put the amount of content in one match that they could have done too, and they never stopped moving," Henry said.

Henry pointed out how the two moved from inside to outside the ring, breaking the referee's ten-count, detailing how they did everything as per the textbook, which is something he didn't see on night 1 of WrestleMania 42. The Hall of Famer also added that both stars looked tired and beat up after the match. He feels that the match went on to prove to Reigns that Punk was the "genuine article," arguing how every wrestler loses.

"But CM Punk proved to Roman Reigns that he was a genuine article," he said. "Everybody loses. You learn more from losing than you do winning. CM Punk proved to Roman, if anything, Roman said [to Punk], you know what? I gave you a lot of static, but you showed up, and you showed out. You just got beat by a better man."

Reigns, too, is proud of the match on Sunday night, saying that he and Punk created "magic" in the ring that will be remembered for a long time.