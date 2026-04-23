Jimmy & Jey Uso Rank Roman Reigns, Other Anoa'i Family Members By In-Ring Ability

The Anoa'i family has had some phenomenal stars in the pro wrestling business, and two of them currently in WWE, Jimmy and Jey Uso, have ranked a few of their family members by their in-ring ability.

The Usos, regarded as one of the best tag teams in WWE history, were recently on "Hot Ones," and in between eating spicy wings, they named who they think are the five best in-ring stars from the Anoa'i family.

"Best to worst: Roman, one. That's easy. Two, Rock. Three, Kish [Rikishi]. Four, Solo. Five, Jacob," said Jimmy.

His brother, Jey, had the same person in the #1 slot, Reigns, but had a few surprise picks in the other spots, putting their father, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, last on the list.

"I had to go Roman Reigns, Jacob, Solo, Rock, Dad. Yeah, in-ring dad is the last one on there," Jey replied.

Jimmy seemed to validate those claims and recalled how he would get bullied by his schoolmates when Rikishi was wrestling, particularly for running over "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

"Have you ever seen the stink face?" asked Jimmy. "We were literally fighting people in high school because of my dad ran over Stone Cold Steve Austin. [Kids would ask] 'Man, why your dad ran over Stone Cold, man?'"

Back in the current scheme of things in WWE, The Usos have aligned with Roman Reigns once again, standing beside "The Original Tribal Chief" on his triumphant return to "Raw" after defeating CM Punk at WrestleMania 42. It's set to be another family affair soon, as Reigns is set to face another member of his bloodline, Jacob Fatu, at Backlash.