Wrestlers Who Surpassed Their Parents In The Ring

Professional wrestling was built on the success of a select few families.

In Mexico, the Guerrero name carries so much weight that anyone affiliated with them is automatically seen as someone to keep an eye on, even if wrestling isn't their main passion. In Canada, you'd be hard pressed to find a wrestler who hasn't been influenced by a member of the Hart family, and it would be just as difficult to find a wrestler who hasn't at least attempt to try their hand at training in the legendary Hart family dungeon.

When it comes to the United States, Cody Rhodes literally has the phrase "Wrestling has more than one royal family" in his entrance song due to how important the Rhodes family name is, and the fact that the McMahon family is seen as royalty due to how different the industry would be without them. Throw in the Anoa'i family, which has dominated the wrestling industry — especially over the last few years — and you have a business filled with families that have helped shape the world of wrestling as we know it.

Coming from a famous wrestling family has its perks, but it can also lead to the second, third, and even fourth generation stars having so much pressure to succeed and surpass their parents that it may prove to be too much. However, the same can't be said for these individuals, the children of famous wrestlers who have not only flourished on their own, but have arguably gone on to surpass their parents in the eyes of the fans.