Bully Ray Compares Oba Femi To Hulk Hogan After Huge WWE WrestleMania 42 Victory

After his highlight win over Brock Lesnar, WWE legend Bully Ray has argued why Oba Femi should challenge for Roman Reigns' world title.

Femi's impressive showing against Lesnar at WrestleMania 42 has led to Ray stating on "Busted Open" that the former NXT Champion should win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship from Roman Reigns, rather than Jacob Fatu.

"I don't want to see Jacob Fatu beat Roman Reigns. I want to see Oba Femi beat Roman Reigns," he began. "Oba Femi is the one who beat the one who put the one in 21-1. Anything that he does now is going to be compared to what he did to Brock. You have to put him in high-level situations."

Fatu is set to face Reigns, with the match rumored to take place at Backlash after Fatu confronted and challenged him on the "WWE Raw" following WrestleMania 42. Ray drew parallels between Femi's current standing and that of Hulk Hogan, when he defeated The Iron Sheik after returning to WWE (then WWF), supporting his idea of Femi beating Reigns for the title. He feels that Femi's rise on the main roster has been quicker than that of Lesnar, Randy Orton, Kurt Angle, Batista, or any other WWE legend.

"Hogan comes in with all that pomp and circumstance, gets that match against The Sheik, becomes the champion, Hulkamania hits overnight. It's hard to put Oba in the same sentence and breath as Hulk because it is Hulk Hogan, but I'll be damned if Oba Femi is not doing as close to what Hulk Hogan did back in the day, and he's done it quicker than anybody else. Kurt, Randy, Brock, Batista, you name it — Oba has done it quicker than anybody, so maybe Oba-mania will be running wild sooner than later."

After his win against Lesnar — which prompted "The Beast Incarnate" to suggest that he's retired –Femi appeared on "Raw" and simply uttered the words "Your Ruler has arrived" before leaving the ring.