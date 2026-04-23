Dave Meltzer Says Pat McAfee 'Opted Out' Of WWE, Backlash Match No Longer Happening

After American sports analyst Pat McAfee told fans that the wrestling business had passed him by in March, he returned to WWE three weeks ago and inserted himself into the WrestleMania feud between Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes. McAfee's involvement was heavily criticized by fans, but it was reported that TKO CEO Ari Emanuel requested that the former NFL kicker be added to the storyline. McAfee later claimed that he would never return to the industry again if Orton lost his title match against Rhodes, and after "The American Nightmare" walked out of WrestleMania victorious, it seems like he's keeping his word.

According to Dave Meltzer on the "Wrestling Observer Radio," McAfee legitimately wanted out of WWE, which also shut down the idea of the rumored tag team match between himself and Orton versus Rhodes and American singer/songwriter Jelly Roll at WWE's first event after WrestleMania, Backlash.

"He opted out, so that's what actually led to everything changing ... that's why the tag match from Backlash was taken off," he explained. "Cody Rhodes may not be okay for Backlash anyway with that eye." Meltzer also revealed that both McAfee and Jelly Roll were aware of the criticism from fans about their involvement in a major wrestling storyline. "They were very cognizant about what has been said about celebrities in wrestling and both of them love wrestling. I think that they realized that there was a lot of negative sentiment about it. They listened and they understood and I think they saw the fans side of it."

Following WrestleMania, Jelly Roll admitted in a post-show vlog that he and McAfee had no business being involved in the feud between Orton and Rhodes and stated they should just focus on what they're good at going forward.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.