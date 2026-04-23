John Cena Wants To Do 'Something Epic' For WWE Backlash 2026 In Tampa

This past weekend, John Cena returned to WWE for the first time since retiring from professional wrestling when he took on the duties of hosting WrestleMania 42, but it seems like his next appearance for the promotion will be sooner than expected.

On the morning of his 49th birthday, Cena revealed that he will be in Tampa, Florida next month as he has something planned for Club WWE on the day of the company's next Premium Live Event, Backlash.

"Man if only it were 2023 again!! I might have different business at @WWE #Backlash Alas, the years pass. I am still gonna try to do something epic in Tampa for 5/9. I promised Club WWE something special... stay tuned."

Man if only it were 2023 again!! I might have different business at @WWE #Backlash Alas, the years pass. I am still gonna try to do something epic in Tampa for 5/9. I promised Club WWE something special... stay tuned. https://t.co/I1Y9YiG06k — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 23, 2026

Club WWE is an insider membership program that was launched earlier this month and is designed to bring fans closer to the promotion through exclusive access, rewards and experiences. Some of the perks include 24-hour ticket presale access to global WWE events, incentives at superstar meet-and-greets, bonus WWE content featuring inside scoops, extended cuts and backstage footage. Additionally, fans will have access to a members-only WWE Shop for exclusive collections and merchandise, a members-only community forum, a Premium Welcome Pack, and a points-based rewards system where digital and physical goods can be redeemed.