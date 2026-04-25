Shawn Michaels Begged To Keep This WWE Main Roster Star In NXT For Six More Months

One former "WWE NXT" star's departure from the Tuesday night show seemed a bit abrupt, and WWE fans now know it was due to his call-up to the main roster, where he's already found success. After winning the Iron Survivor match at "NXT" Deadline in December, Je'Von Evans challenged then-NXT Champion Oba Femi earlier than his expected match at New Year's Evil.

That would be one of Evan's final matches in "NXT," with his last coming the following week in a loss against Ricky Saints, before he made his debut on "WWE Raw." WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, the head of creative in "NXT," explained to Ringer Wrestling he wasn't ready to let the "Young OG" go.

"I was begging, 'Can we just keep him for another six months?'" Michaels said. "From an 'NXT' standpoint, we were, in our minds, going to obviously build around Je'Von for the next year. That was kind of the model, and they're like, 'Oh, no, no. We're taking him, too.' I pushed back a little bit and was like, 'Six months?' 'No.' 'Three?' 'No.' I'm like, 'Alright. Fair enough.'"

Michaels said that if the worst news they get in "NXT" is that the main roster is taking too many people, it means they're doing a good job. He said that's something he always has to remember, and it's part of his job to remind others that, as well.

"In many respects, yes, we're like the NCAA," Michaels said. "But, at the same time, they are not meant to stay here. We're not going to build around these people for years and years. It's just not the reality of 'NXT.'"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Ringer Wrestling and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription