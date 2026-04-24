Mike Santana Retains TNA World Title In Hard-Fought Match

Mike Santana remains the reigning and defending TNA World Champion after his main event title defense against Rich Swann on this week's episode of "TNA iMPACT."

For the first time in three years, Swann was presented this title challenge, per Santana's request last week. Thursday's match was the perfect definition of what the meeting of the minds looks like, as both men had a hard time outsmarting the other. After a few stalemates, the momentum picked up, with Swann bouncing back with several lighting kicks on Santana, with one catching Santana after he flew off the top rope. Then later in the match, he caught the champion with a countered Canadian Destroyer. As for Santana, he fired back with a superplex off the top. Although there was a fire in Swann's belly – via several close call kick outs – "The Realest" resilience and flurry of counters allowed him to end the show as the last man standing. For some, including the commentary table, they saw this match as a contender for "2026 Match of the Year."

Santana reclaimed the world championship at the "iMPACT" premiere on AMC in January. Tonight was the fourth time he's defended his championship. His previous competitors included a rematch from the man he lost then regained the title from, Frankie Kazarian, and other former world champions of the company, including Steve Maclin (though their match ended via referee stoppage at Sacrifice last month) and Eddie Edwards.

As for Swann, the former one-time Impact World and TNA World Heavyweight Champion has been spending his tenure as of late mentoring BDE, who signed with TNA this past January. The last time he received an opportunity to challenge for the top title was against former world champion and now AEW star Josh Alexander at No Surrender in 2023.