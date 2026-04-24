WWE Star Seth Rollins Walks Off Set Of NFL Network's Good Morning Football

After NFL legend Tom Brady's disparaging comments about WWE created a storm, "Good Morning Football" host Kyle Brandt ridiculed WWE, which resulted in Seth Rollins walking off the set.

Rollins appeared on "Good Morning Football" for night 1 of the NFL Draft, where Brandt drew parallels between NFL and WWE, and how WWE stars can't play football, which didn't go down well with Rollins.

"NFL at 32 is more impressive than wrestling at 39," Brandt began. "Any 7th round pick tonight can go off the top rope. They can do that stuff. And by the way, half the roster, Seth, is like in the late 30s, early 40s. NFL at 42 is like Ric Flair in his 60s. We're talking about a real sport, not predetermined, big-time hitch, 22 people. I figured out what it is with Seth. You're a little nervous because it's night one of the draft, and you know that next year you'll be night one only at WrestleMania. And there's a symmetry there for you, and I think I finally tapped into it."

Brandt then goaded Rollins, asking if he wanted to leave, before mocking him and saying he could bring in Gunther — the man who defeated him at WrestleMania 42 — to the studio. Rollins got up, threw a towel at Brandt's face, and walked out.

"I don't really appreciate it. I don't have to do this," said Rollins. "No, I do want to be here, but not when I'm treated like this. I don't have to do this. You know what? You want to steal every segment. You want to steal all the show. That's your thing. Right now, you can have the segment so you don't have to look at it."

🚨BREAKING: WWE STAR SETH ROLLINS STORMED OFF GOOD MORNING FOOTBALL AFTER GETTING INTO IT WITH KYLE BRANDT ON #NFL PLAYERS VS. WWE STARS. "You can do the rest of this segment by yourself." Rollins threw towel at Brandt's face. Wow 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/EtETI0Ln1g — MLFootball (@MLFootball) April 23, 2026

Brandt took another shot at Rollins when he was leaving, asking his wife and WWE star Becky Lynch — who won the women's Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania — to replace him. Rollins left the set, asking Brandt to continue the show. In a later update, Brandt revealed that Rollins had left the building, which surprised him as he thought they were doing a "bit" and he would return.