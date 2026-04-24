TNA President Carlos Silva Mends Fences With WrestleCon

WrestleCon has announced that TNA Wrestling and Carlos Silva have reimbursed the expenses incurred to bring Leon Slater to the promotion for a match.

TNA pulled out its wrestlers from facing AEW stars in recent weeks, and one of the matches that was a victim of the promotion's decision was the clash between TNA's Leon Slater and AEW's Ricochet. The match was supposed to take place over WrestleMania weekend at the WrestleCon Mark Hitchcock Memorial SuperShow 2026 on April 16, 2026. WrestleCon posted an update on social media, disclosing that Silva called them to explain why Slater had to be pulled out and covered his hotel and flight expenses.

"He took a beating the last few weeks, so I want to give @carlossilva his props today. A week ago, he called me personally to explain his reasoning for pulling the match. He then asked if there was anything he could do to make up for it. I simply asked that he reimburse me for Leon's flights/hotel since he was no longer wrestling for us. Today, I was reimbursed for the flight/hotel as promised. Thank you Carlos," said the statement by WrestleCon.

He took a beating the last few weeks, so I want to give @carlossilva his props today. A week ago, he called me personally to explain his reasoning for pulling the match. He then asked if there was anything he could do to make up for it. I simply asked that he reimburse me for... — WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) April 24, 2026

After news emerged that TNA would be pulling out its stars due to "partner conflicts," WrestleCon posted a blunt commentary directed at TNA, stating that the show — in tribute to a superfan — was personal to them.

While Slater didn't feature at the show, as expected, Ricochet did as part of the main event, where he teamed with Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona against the trio of Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight, and Michael Oku. Even without Slater, WrestleCon featured several prominent names, including AEW stars like Bandido, Mark Davis, Blake Christian, Lee Johnson, and Beast Mortos, as well as former TNA stars like Rhino, Heath, Mance Warner, and Steph De Lander.