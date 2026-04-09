WrestleCon Posts Tribute To Superfan In Response To TNA Canceling Match

The wrestling world is still reeling from TNA President Carlos Silva altering the course of several matches yesterday when it was revealed that TNA was pulling talents from any independent matches that involved their talent wrestling AEW talent. And while the nixed MJF vs. Nic Nemeth match has drawn most of the attention due to MJF's speaking out against Silva, right behind it is the canceled match between AEW's Ricochet and TNA's X-Division Champion Leon Slater, which was set to take place at WrestleCon's Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow next Thursday.

While WrestleCon confirmed the match was off on Wednesday evening, the convention stopped short of criticizing TNA or Silva for their decision. That changed on Thursday, however, when WrestleCon took to X, posting a tribute video to Hitchcock, the late wrestling superfan whom the Supershow is dedicated to. Also included was a blunt message to Silva and TNA, referencing the report as to why Silva pulled talent and Silva's statement that it was done due to "partner conflicts."

"It may be partner conflicts and politics to you, but it's very personal to us," the tweet read.

It may be partner conflicts and politics to you, but its very personal for us. pic.twitter.com/vEEPyba9zF — WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) April 9, 2026

At this time, a replacement match for Ricochet vs. Slater has yet to be announced, though the Hitchcock Memorial Show still has plenty of marquee matches lined up despite the circumstances. This includes AEW star and Ring of Honor World Champion Bandido taking on former Pro Wrestling NOAH luchador Galeno del Mal, Don Callis Family member Mark Davis battling against Japanese star and former ECW World Heavyweight Champion Masato Tanaka, and The Swirl, Lee Johnson and Blake Christian, battling former WWE NXT UK wrestlers Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews.