Bishop Dyer (Fka Baron Corbin) Comments On Dangerous Sol Ruca Bump On WWE NXT

Former WWE star Bishop Dyer has criticized Sol Ruca for her nasty bump on "WWE NXT," a day after she featured on "WWE Raw."

Ruca fell nastily onto a table during her main event clash with Zaria, a spot that Dyer analyzed on "Busted Open" and said was solely catered to the internet wrestling community.

"This is what happens when people are marks. Period. And she did that bump for the internet. I'm telling you right now, NXT, Shawn Michaels, Baldo, all of them didn't say, 'Hey, I have a great idea for a big bump for you on this match.' I promise you that's not the bump that she was offered. I've been in WWE way too long to know that they're not gonna do that," he began. "I guarantee it was Sol's idea for that bump. Guarantee. I know the system. Imagine if Shawn Michaels had to call up Hunter and say, 'Hey, Sol got hurt, she's out six months because of a bump I pitched her."

Bully Ray, who was also on the show, said that Ruca would have had to get approval from the "NXT" creative team for such a bump, to which Dyer responded that he would have rejected the idea if Ruca had proposed it to him.

"A hundred percent, they [WWE creative team] have to say yes or no, and I would have said no. I would have said it's not worth. Look, the two-second internet meme is not worth potentially derailing your career on the main roster, where the ink is not even dry on the contract," he added.

Dyer revealed that he once advised Tommaso Ciampa not to perform risky bumps, as it would ultimately lead to frequent injuries. He believes that "NXT" stars doing such dangerous spots is unwise, as it could hinder their chances on the main roster. Dyer thinks Ruca may, in hindsight, think that it was a stupid decision to take that bump if it puts her on the shelf and jeopardizes her chances on the main roster.