WWE Women's IC Champion Becky Lynch Reflects On Possible Last Run

Becky Lynch has discussed whether she has plans to walk away from wrestling after her contract with WWE.

Lynch, earlier in the year, said that her current deal will be her final contract in WWE. She was asked about those comments in an interview with "Insight," where she clarified and expanded on her thoughts.

"I mean, I didn't say it with such assuredness as you did, right? I said it's probably my last one," she said. "I think I said this is likely my last one. No, it might be. Could be."

Lynch expressed mixed feelings, noting that while she still has a lot to contribute to the business, she also wants to be present for her daughter, and she could consider having another child.

"It could be longer, but you never want to outstay your welcome, although you know I'm in my prime, I can go plenty left in the tank. But I also have my daughter at home, and maybe I'll want another one you know, and at some point, yeah, I have to just be happy with what you've done. But, again, the love of what I do that's not going anywhere," said Lynch. "And, yeah, I suppose you never want to just leave spinning your wheels. You always want to move up. But again, that's also not true because sometimes I just go, what do I want to do? What would I think is fun? Maybe nobody else will, but this is what I want to do, and this is what I'm happy doing."

Lynch stated that her goal is to tell good stories and help move the business forward from when she joined it. The Women's Intercontinental Champion believes that she has proved that women wrestlers can be big stars in WWE, but feels that there are a few stars that are hogging the main events in the last few years, which she thinks has to change.