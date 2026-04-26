Trick Williams Identifies Fellow WWE SmackDown Star As One Of His Dream Opponents

Trick Williams' United States Championship win means he will have several stars on "WWE SmackDown" vying for his title, and he has named one star from the blue brand as his dream opponent.

Williams got one of the most important wins of his WWE career at WrestleMania 42 when he defeated Sami Zayn to win the US title. Following the win, he was interviewed by "The Sportster," who suggested that Aleister Black could be a great opponent for him. Williams agreed and revealed that Black is a dream opponent for him.

"Aleister Black? I would love him. I love his style. He's a veteran. And he's actually one of my dream opponents, man. I really like Aleister Black. That's dope," he said.

Williams and Black have never faced each other, and their contrasting personas could make for an interesting feud on "SmackDown." Black, since his return to WWE, has feuded with a person that Williams knows closely, his former friend and rival Carmelo Hayes, while his most recent feud came against former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Damian Priest. Williams has revealed that he won't repeat Hayes' approach by reintroducing the Open Challenge for the United States Championship, but has welcomed challengers for his title.

While Black is one of Williams' dream opponents, the former NXT Champion has even bigger dreams, recently revealing that he would like to face Roman Reigns, the current World Heavyweight Champion, someday at WrestleMania. For now, Williams can't bask too much in the glory of his phenomenal win at WrestleMania, as the likes of Black and company will likely be gunning for his title.