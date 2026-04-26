WWE HOFer Ric Flair Muses On Dream Match With Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns' evolution in WWE into "The Tribal Chief" has won over many fans, with many legends wanting to face him in hypothetical dream matches, one of them being Ric Flair.

Flair was recently asked in his interview with "Yahoo! Sports" about which two stars from any era that he would pit against each other in a dream match. "The Nature Boy," without skipping a beat, said that he would've loved to face Reigns, but only if he could be the heel in the story, explaining why he doesn't feel Reigns should be a heel.

"Me and Roman Reigns [would be a dream match]. Me being the bad guy. Roman is the handsomest son of a bi*ch alive. Even when he's trying to be bad, he can't be bad. You can't be that good looking. You know what I mean? And he's got a great physique. He brings charisma, style, class — and as is Cody," Flair said.

While Reigns ranks high in his mind as an overall star, Flair still believes that his Evolution partner, Randy Orton, is still the best wrestler in pro wrestling, despite his injury issues.

"I think the best wrestler there is, is Randy Orton still. Randy, he's just got a unique gift, and he carries himself well, and he came back from a bad injury, and he looks better than ever, boy, I tell you."

Flair has also lauded Orton's in-ring ability in the past, particularly his timing, but believes that "The Viper" may have been underused in WWE due to his outspoken nature. The WWE Hall of Famer has listed several wrestlers who impress him, but in his eyes, his daughter, multi-time WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, is still the best wrestler today.