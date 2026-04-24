Update On TNA Star Steve Maclin Following Concussion

Steve Maclin can return to his "Front Toward Enemy" persona, as the inaugural and former two-time TNA International Champion has been cleared to return to in-ring action, according to this week's report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Last month, Maclin was set to face current TNA World Champion Mike Santana for the championship at Sacrifice. However, the match came to a sudden halt, when Maclin took a kick to the jaw, sending him towards the ropes and onto the mat outside of the ring. Officials ruled the match a no-contest. After the incident, Maclin was immediately taken to the hospital, where he was evaluated and cleared of all concussion tests. TNA President Carlos Silva and Santana commended everyone involved during the main event, including referee Alice Lane and Eddie Edwards, who were awarded for their efforts during that difficult moment.

Prior to Maclin's medical scare, his on-screen storyline saw him go from being a full-time competitor to being "fired" after obtaining one out of the four briefcases in the Feast or Fired match. Upset by Santana's wholesome remarks on what was supposed to be his departure, Maclin marched back in TNA and demanded his shot at the world title. As of this report, it's unclear if Maclin will receive another shot at the world championship soon. TNA's next pay-per-view event, Slammiversary, will be held on Sunday, June 28, at Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts.