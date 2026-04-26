The Undertaker Explains Why GUNTHER Is His Favorite WWE Wrestler Of The Modern Era

While six years removed from his in-ring retirement, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker is still quite in tune with today's pro wrestling landscape thanks to his creative work in AAA and coaching for "WWE LFG." During an interview with "Nightcap," The Undertaker revealed which modern-era wrestler has particularly impressed him.

"Oh man, I tell you because he's such an old school guy, probably won't be received real well, but I love GUNTHER. I do. I absolutely do," Undertaker said. "There's no flash. There's no flash. What you get is somebody going in there and he's going to stomp your guts out. He's going to chop you up. He's going to beat you up. He ain't flying around, doing a bunch of silly stuff. He's in there and he's just a serious character. He's a throwback. He's a throwback to a different generation. It just lets you know that what is old can be new again."

Throughout his WWE career, GUNTHER has prided himself on presenting himself in an "old-school" manner, with his in-ring aggressiveness and seriousness as nods to the mentality of previous wrestling eras, such as The Undertaker's. Interestingly, GUNTHER has even tangled up with some of the figures from The Undertaker's past, such as Goldberg and John Cena.

Most recently, "The Ring General" defeated Seth Rollins, a fellow former World Heavyweight Champion, on night one of WWE WrestleMania 42. The Undertaker last competed in a Boneyard Match against AJ Styles — whom GUNTHER retired earlier this year — at WrestleMania 36.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Nightcap" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.