CM Punk Reportedly Faced No Disciplinary Action From WWE After Fan Confrontation

The lack of security for WWE stars during WWE WrestleMania 42 weekend and the issues the talent faced with fans waiting for them at their hotels, specifically, was widely reported following the conclusion of the event in Las Vegas. One star who took matters more into his own hands was former World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, who was caught on video knocking a person's phone out of their hand as they got too close to Punk's wife, AJ Lee, and Bayley.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Punk will face no internal disciplinary action for the altercation. The video, uploaded by TMZ Sports, shows security, as well as Punk's friend and mentor, Ace Steel, stepping in to diffuse the situation after Punk knocked the phone away. The fan was filming a hug between Lee and Bayley in the hotel lobby after night two of WrestleMania.

"The Voice of the Voiceless" has not commented on the situation, but the fan spoke with TMZ and said he wanted the former champion to apologize to him, though explained he wasn't looking to press charges. In the video, he can be heard apologizing to the "Second City Saint," who only replied, "No, you're not."

Since his return to WWE in November 2023 at Survivor Series, Punk has not been involved in any reported backstage issues. Two months before his return, he was fired from AEW after he was involved in a second altercation in a year. He was let go from Tony Khan's company in the aftermath of an backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In London at Wembley Stadium.