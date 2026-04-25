Zoey Stark Comments On WWE Release: 'You Made A Young Girl's Dream Come True'

Doomsday reared its ugly head this past Friday, with another round of yearly cuts post-WrestleMania. Of those names on the list was Zoey Stark, who joined the WWE roster on January 20, 2021. Reflecting on her five year venture with the Stamford-based promotion, Stark expressed nothing but gratitude and hope after such a bittersweet departure.

On X [formerly known as Twitter], the former WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champion wrote, "Thank you WWE, you made a young girls dream come true. You could not have been better and more supportive during my healing and I will be forever grateful. Thank you to all the girls in the back, the producers, camera men you were all incredibly kind and gracious. And a special Thank you to Terry Taylor and Coach Bloom for teaching me so much and being a shoulder to lean on. Its just the end of this chapter and the beginning of a new one. Falling Forward, onward and upward with God's plan Booking: zstark.booking@gmail.com."

Thank you WWE, you made a young girls dream come true. You could not have been better and more supportive during my healing and I will be forever grateful. Thank you to all the girls in the back, the producers, camera men you were all incredibly kind and gracious. And a special... — Zoey Stark (@ZoeyStarkWWE) April 25, 2026

Starting her career in "NXT," Stark remained part of the developmental brand from 2021-2022 before her main roster call-up in 2023. As a heel, she aligned herself with a very powerful name in the business, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, before dismantling their alliance at Payback in 2023. After turning her back on the Hall of Famer, Stark added her name to the Pure Fusion Collective with former WWE stars Shayna Baszler and Sonya Deville. The trio would infuse their hard-hitting style collectively until Baszler and Deville were released in 2025. After their departures, Stark would return to singles competition. However, the former tag team champion would be sidelined with an ACL, MCL, and meniscus tears during one of several women's Money in the Bank qualifying matches last May.

It was noted that WWE officials were "very high" on Stark, and were looking forward to her eventual return, prior to this release. Some were discussing the possibility of turning Stark into a babyface after she was cleared.