Bully Ray Speculates On Paul Heyman's Future As Brock Lesnar's WWE Retirement Looms

Today marks one week since Brock Lesnar took a massive loss against the imposing megastar in Oba Femi. After the pin, "The Beast Incarnate" left everything behind in the ring at WrestleMania 42, and waved the Las Vegas crowd goodbye. With Lesnar potentially out of the squared circle for good, and The Vision in good hands with each other, where does that leave everyone's favorite mouthpiece, Paul Heyman? WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray spent some time on "Busted Open Radio" conjuring up predictions (and not spoilers) on which direction "The Oracle" might fly toward next.

"Could you ever see a world in which Paul would lure Brock out of retirement just to plunge the final knife into him, and be aligned with GUNTHER?" Ray asked fellow co-host Tommy Dreamer.

Ray added that part of him would like to see how Heyman continues his alliance within The Vision, more so, with Bron Breakker. Although, he acknowledges that Breakker has no problem fending for himself.

Replying to these ideas, Dreamer noted that Heyman is always after the newest and hottest act. That said, who fits that bill more than GUNTHER, who despite not having gold around his waist at the moment, is already living a golden success story after becoming the final nail in the coffin of Goldberg, John Cena, and AJ Styles' in-ring careers. In Dreamer's defense, he mentioned that Heyman and GUNTHER's partnership is only transactional, as "The Ring General" destroyed Seth Rollins, per Heyman's request last Saturday at WrestleMania.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.