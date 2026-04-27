AJ Styles Suggests Moving WWE Hall Of Fame To Every Two Years

New WWE Hall of Fame inductee AJ Styles has suggested a way to make the Hall of Fame more special: hold the ceremony every other year.

Ahead of his Hall of Fame induction, Styles spoke on his "Phenomenally Retro" podcast about WWE potentially having fewer people to induct into the Hall of Fame, leading him to propose changing the format slightly.

"Can I say one thing that the internet may blow up about? I don't know if it's getting harder but I assume it is to put so many people in the Hall of Fame. And I know it sometimes is about money, but you got to think SmackDown is on Friday, then the Hall of Fame is right after that. It's very difficult for, especially the SmackDown folks, to get to the Hall of Fame, 'cause you got to shower up, get your nice clothes on, your suit, you know, red carpet, all that stuff," he said. "I really believe that we could probably do the Hall of Fame every other year. Or maybe, you know, put some years in between and make it more special. I think it's going to be really difficult to do this every year. Just a suggestion. I don't know if it's about money. Sometimes you know [it could be about money]; there's a reason why WrestleMania is for two nights."

Styles stated that Hall of Fame speeches sometimes go longer than originally intended, which he understands as the inductees want to touch on all the important things in their careers.

The Hall of Fame ceremony was first held in 1994 and took place three times in the '90s before being reintroduced in 2004. It has been an annual fixture ever since, with the only exception being 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's ceremony included the induction of Stephanie McMahon, Demolition, Sid Vicious, Bad News Brown, and Dennis Rodman, in addition to Styles.