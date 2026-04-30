WWE's Becky Lynch Responds To Receiving 'Becky Hogan' Nickname From Fans

"Becky Balboa," "Becky Two Belts," "Big Time Becks," "The Man." But "Becky Hogan." Should Becky Lynch feel insulted being compared to one, if not the greatest, wrestlers/entertainers of all time in Hulk Hogan? She doesn't think so. However, in the past, she rejected that opinion, saying she didn't want to be compared to "this scummy person on earth." Known to swing at similar fences and catch a few career-defining homeruns within her WWE career, like the late Hogan, now, Lynch doesn't feel so slighted by that nickname that the fans have given her for sometime now.

"People don't understand how creative happens," the now three-time WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion said on "Insight." "And if they see somebody that is in a preferable spot for a long period of time, they go, 'Okay, that's because that person is politicking, and trying to hold everybody down.' And I am! People don't know how it happens, and they don't know what goes into it. And that's fine. They're entitled to have their opinions. I want you to have your opinions...I'm just going to do what I do."

Lynch finally put to bed her heated rivalry with AJ Lee on "The Grandest Stage of Them All" WrestleMania 42 two weeks ago in Las Vegas. Many believe her reigns past and present with the Intercontinental Championship have elevated the title's significance from a mid-card belt to a high-stakes marquee championship. And no, Sports Illustrated isn't just saying that. So far, she's the only woman whose carried the Women's Intercontinental Championship three times in her decorated career.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.