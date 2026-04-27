WWE's Jordynne Grace Says She And Giulia 'Got In Trouble' Over NXT Match

"The Juggernaut" Jordynne Grace was unaware that one of her previously used moves wasn't allowed to be performed on "WWE NXT." Not until after she executed it during her high-stakes number one contenders match for the NXT Women's Championship back on May 6, 2025. The now "WWE SmackDown" Superstar filled Adrian Hernandez in on some behind the scenes discussions about this match that she hadn't told publicly before.

"We got in trouble for that match," the former and first-ever TNA Knockouts Triple Crown winner revealed on Hernandez's "Unlikely" show. "They just said it was...I think it was too much. So, I do the Michinoku Driver, and...at [the] time, I did not know that they don't do the Michinoku Driver like Japan here. They do the one where you sit the person out all the way...So, I didn't know that was a thing until after this match...It was not taken very well, but I loved the match."

Grace's opponent, Giulia, was also unaware that the high-angled version of the Michinoku Driver was banned in WWE. The high caliber match between these two saw Grace punch her ticket toward becoming the number one contender to the women's championship. Nevertheless, Grace added that this match was one of her favorites to participate in so far in her WWE career, and she finds Giulia not only a star who lives up to her "Beautiful Madness" moniker, but the perfect challenger to test her strength up against. Unfortunately, unlike her opponent, Grace never retrieved the women's championship in "NXT." Her goal now is to become next in line for a shot at the WWE Women's Championship, currently held by Rhea Ripley.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.