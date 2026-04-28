Chris Sabin Makes Brief Comment On Motor City Machine Guns Being Released By WWE

On Friday, WWE made its annual round of post-WrestleMania cuts. 25 Superstars were released from developmental all the way to the main roster. One of the most surprising releases was veteran tag team Motor City Machine Guns. When they signed with the promotion in September 2024, they were one of the most coveted free agents after leaving TNA. When they arrived in WWE, Corey Graves referred to them as "Your Favorite Tag Team's Favorite Tag Team". Often called "the best tag team of their generation", Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley shocked the WWE Universe when they won the tag titles in their third match with the company.

Sabin took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to confirm their release while simultaneously promoting their punk band's music. "Yup, they released us. Anyways, check out our band GRPPLNG (sic) here's a link to pre order our 4 song EP. Love you all." Shelley responded with "lol. Josh."

Yup, they released us. Anyways, check out our band GRPPLNG here's a link to pre order our 4 song EP. Love you all.https://t.co/3neFlnv9eh — chriSabin (@SuperChrisSabin) April 27, 2026

Shelley has made a couple of Instagram posts about GRPPLNG's upcoming show and pre-ordering their EP and referenced their release. In one, he asked if "anything interesting had happened in the last 24 hours". In the other, he wrote "lots of people are asking me if there's anything they can do lately (dunno why, did something happen?)".

On Monday, a report said that sources believe The Guns are AEW bound when they can wrestle again in July. AEW has two shows in their hometown of Detroit on July 29 and 30. Sabin and Shelley were reportedly in talks with AEW in 2024 before ultimately signing with WWE.