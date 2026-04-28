Indie Wrestler Krule Releases Statement Refuting Alleged Stabbing At Chicago Venue

Earlier in April, the Chicago independent scene was rocked by an incident at Berwyn Eagles Club, where a fan was believed to have stabbed MLW/indie wrestler Krule during an altercation. The consequences from the incident were swift, with the Berwyn Eagles Club ultimately deciding to no longer open their doors for wrestling events, despite being the home for several indie promotions over the years. But that wasn't the last twist, as more information suggested that no stabbing had occurred at all, a fact that has now been confirmed by Krule himself.

Taking to X on Monday afternoon, the former MLW World Heavyweight Champion posted a lengthy message giving his version of the incident. Krule claimed that he had several altercations with this fan throughout the night, and that the fan had both shoved him and another fan trying to purchase merchandise. Krule admits he threw a punch at the fan, and the resulting scuffle led to him suffering an injury to his side, one he only realized after going backstage.

Krule stated that while he was unsure of how he suffered the injury, he wasn't stabbed, and admits to not being that concerned over the injury until family members reached out asking about it a day later. He apologized for not directly refuting the rumors of the stabbing immediately, stating that he prided himself on blurring the lines, but realizing it was wrong to do so about this incident.

In addition, Krule also apologized for throwing a punch at the fan, stating that he let his emotions get the best of him and that by escalating the situation, he "failed as a professional." He also apologized for the effect this incident had on wrestling in general, stating that he cared "about professional wrestling more than I've shown through this situation." He promised to show that going forward.