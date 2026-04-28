Bully Ray Believes This Recent WWE Departure Has Earned Another Chance Elsewhere

As the wrestling world continues to reel from WWE's mass cuts last Friday, everyone is beginning to assess the future prospects of those WWE let go. Among those getting a closer look is Zoey Stark, whose departure from WWE, like Santos Escobar's, has been a bit controversial, as she was let go after recently being cleared from a knee injury that had kept her out of action for over a year.

Among the most fired up about Stark's release has been Bully Ray. In a lengthy segment discussing her release on Monday's "Busted Open Radio," the two-time Hall of Famer noted that he had been a fan of Stark for years, after she caught his attention with her "athleticism, ability, and fire," back when she was working in 'NXT.' Bully went as far to compare her to upcoming WWE phenomenon Kendall Grey, believing Stark jumped out in a similar way Grey has.

Bully then revealed that he had run into Stark while she was rehabbing her injury, and noted how determined she was to recover and come back better than ever. As a result, Bully was highly critical of WWE, acknowledging that while the business is cutthroat and releases happen, it was not fair of the promotion to let Stark go without giving her a chance to make a comeback. Because of that, Bully believes there is a strong opportunity for Stark to make an impact in AEW, and he urged AEW owner Tony Khan to sign Stark and give her a live microphone during her debut.

"'Here's a microphone, you've got five minutes. Go tell your story," Bully said. "'If you tell your real story, not only will they love you for your determination and your passion and your drive, but they will hate the WWE for letting you go.'"

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription