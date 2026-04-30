Breaking Down The Belts: Liv Morgan's Women's World Championship
By pinning Stephanie Vaquer on night one of WrestleMania 42, Liv Morgan is once again WWE Women's World Champion. This time around, though, Morgan has the Judgment Day surrounding her reign from its very start.
To help Morgan take down "La Primera" on WWE's grandest stage, Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez unleashed their usual distraction-action combo, with the former occupying the referee's attention while the latter put Vaquer in position for an Oblivion. Somehow, Vaquer managed to kick out of Morgan's finisher and then wipe out both of her female stablemates with a crossbody to the outside. Still, it wasn't enough to overcome the Codebreaker and second Oblivion that followed from Morgan herself.
Now that she's re-solidified herself as the top woman on "WWE Raw," Morgan has confidently promised to stir up "trouble" on the brand, with the assistance of the Judgment Day, of course. For fans, "trouble" might actually be a treat as Morgan's position as a universal villain within the locker room means an expanded field of potential challengers — something that Vaquer's championship run glaringly lacked.
Morgan's WrestleMania win provides a much-needed fresh canvas for the Women's World Championship scene, which only featured Vaquer, Rodriguez, and Nikki Bella across the last seven months. And with a stacked roster of existing and new talents eagerly awaiting their own opportunities, the question is: who will paint the picture of Morgan's eventual demise? Perhaps more importantly, who should?
We attempt to answer both those questions in this iteration of Breaking Down The Belts!
Will: Sol Ruca
This may come as a surprise to some, but we believe Sol Ruca, one of WWE's newest main roster call-ups, will have the distinction of dethroning Liv Morgan as the Women's World Champion.
With her exciting in-ring style and bright, beachy aesthetic, it's hard not to root for Sol Ruca. Beyond that, Ruca has already proven herself to be a resilient force in the ring, having survived 50 minutes (the second longest overall) in the 2026 Women's Royal Rumble match. It was there that Ruca first encountered Morgan too.
In the match's final moments, Ruca dumped both Morgan and Tiffany Stratton to the apron, then knocked Morgan to her knees with a kick. Stratton put an end to Ruca's Rumble run seconds later by blocking a Sol Snatcher with a shove to the floor below. Still, Ruca eventually came back around the woman who won the match, Liv Morgan, by stepping up to face her on the "Raw" after WrestleMania 42.
Morgan again outlasted Ruca, this time after an outside attack from Zaria left Ruca vulnerable to an Oblivion. In both cases, though, Morgan's triumph over Ruca came courtesy of help from another person.
Reasonably, Ruca could use that point to make a case for another match with Morgan, a true one-on-one bout with no outside interference. Given the Judgment Day's generally unfavorable position in the "Raw" locker room, it's also not out of the realm of possibility that Ruca could find herself some allies (Bayley, the woman who shook Ruca's hand at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in December comes to mind) to take Morgan and crew down.
The WWE Universe, us included, love a good underdog. And if there's one underdog that's got real potential in the women's world title scene, it's the former NXT Women's North American and Women's Speed Champion Sol Ruca.
Should: Roxanne Perez
We'll be honest, many of us at Wrestling Inc. expected Roxanne Perez to unveil herself as a female iteration of "The Demon" — Demonita or She-demon perhaps — on night two of WrestleMania 42, specifically when Dominik Mysterio took on former Judgment Day member Finn Balor in a Street Fight. Much to our surprise, no such reveal materialized. In fact, no Judgment Day interference, whether by current or former members, occurred.
Nevertheless, we believe that Perez could still turn on the Judgment Day at some point, and moreover, should be the one to unseat Morgan as WWE Women's World Champion.
Since moving her up to the main roster, WWE has positioned Perez as a background character, often putting her personal goals aside in order to elevate Morgan and/or The Judgment Day as a whole. In Morgan's absence, she did naturally slide into a role as Women's Tag Team Champion. Seeing her work on "WWE NXT" and the independent circuit, though, we know that Perez is capable of carrying singles championship gold in a way that we, as viewers, can invest in on multiple levels.
As a babyface in "NXT," Perez stood toe-to-toe with great heels like Rhea Ripley, Mandy Rose, Jacy Jayne, Blair Davenport, and Kiana James. She defeated all but one of them too. With each win, Perez's stock as a babyface grew even higher. The people wanted her to triumph. "The Prodigy's" natural likability and charm boosted that emotional connection as well.
Imagine the pop she'd receive if she were to return to her babyface form today, especially by turning on the Judgment Day, WWE's most hated stable led by one of the most intense villains in Morgan. We're not saying it needs to happen now (Morgan deserves another decent reign), but eventually, Perez will realize that the Judgment Day is holding her back from true success on the main roster. And if WWE genuinely wants to create new stars, Perez would surely be a promising candidate.