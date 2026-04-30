Breaking Down The Belts: Liv Morgan's Women's World Championship

By pinning Stephanie Vaquer on night one of WrestleMania 42, Liv Morgan is once again WWE Women's World Champion. This time around, though, Morgan has the Judgment Day surrounding her reign from its very start.

To help Morgan take down "La Primera" on WWE's grandest stage, Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez unleashed their usual distraction-action combo, with the former occupying the referee's attention while the latter put Vaquer in position for an Oblivion. Somehow, Vaquer managed to kick out of Morgan's finisher and then wipe out both of her female stablemates with a crossbody to the outside. Still, it wasn't enough to overcome the Codebreaker and second Oblivion that followed from Morgan herself.

Now that she's re-solidified herself as the top woman on "WWE Raw," Morgan has confidently promised to stir up "trouble" on the brand, with the assistance of the Judgment Day, of course. For fans, "trouble" might actually be a treat as Morgan's position as a universal villain within the locker room means an expanded field of potential challengers — something that Vaquer's championship run glaringly lacked.

Morgan's WrestleMania win provides a much-needed fresh canvas for the Women's World Championship scene, which only featured Vaquer, Rodriguez, and Nikki Bella across the last seven months. And with a stacked roster of existing and new talents eagerly awaiting their own opportunities, the question is: who will paint the picture of Morgan's eventual demise? Perhaps more importantly, who should?

We attempt to answer both those questions in this iteration of Breaking Down The Belts!