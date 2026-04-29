Matt Hardy On His And Jeff's TNA Presentation: 'Changes Are Coming'

After 265 days as TNA World Tag Team Champions for the fourth time, The Hardys find themselves at a bit of a crossroads, having lost the titles to Bear Bronson and Brian Myers of The System at TNA Rebellion, all while continuing a feud with Vincent and Dutch of The Righteous. That would seemingly make it the perfect time for the Hardys to switch things up a bit, and according to Matt Hardy, that's exactly what's happening.

At the end of the latest episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," co-host Jon Alba asked if there was anything that Matt would like to promote. After first indicating he had nothing else to add, the TNA star, who added years to his career a decade ago by creating the "Broken" Matt Hardy character, indicated that another reinvention was coming for both him and Jeff Hardy, and that it would be playing out on TV very soon.

"I'll tell you what; make sure to check out 'Impact,'" Hardy said. "Becuase the next few weeks, I think there is going to be changes happening not just to Matt Hardy, but also to Jeff Hardy. And for the longest time, we've been talking about doing this, and I think everything has been green lit. So changes are coming, and we're very excited about it. And there's nothing I personally love more than getting to experiment in brand new stuff, stuff [from an] untouched area. And that's where we're going, and Brother Nero is very excited about it as well, which makes me even more excited."

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