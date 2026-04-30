Ricky Saints Delivers Heartfelt Off-Air Goodbye To WWE NXT Ahead Of SmackDown Debut

Ricky Saints is heading to the main roster and "WWE SmackDown," and following his last appearance on "WWE NXT," he paid a heartfelt tribute to various people on the brand.

Saints was in the main event of the April 28 edition of "NXT," where he lost his singles match to Shiloh Hill. After the show went off the air, the former AEW star thanked several people for his time in "NXT," beginning with the fans.

"I should be thanking you, I should be thanking the people in the production truck, Shawn, Matt, all of them. February 7th, I stood up there, and I talked my stuff, and you guys welcomed me, and you chanted Ricky Starks, and you made sure that you made me remember who I was, and then on the 11th, I had my match, and then a few months after that, I won the North American Championship. I want you to understand something, I did not know what I was getting myself into when I came here. But you welcomed me, and I'd be lying if I said this was all a very easy transition, but it was not, and that is okay," he said.

Saints then went on to thank the production staff at WWE, as well as the coaches and trainers, and requested the fans to follow him on "SmackDown," too.

"Coaches, trainers, the production, we got the prop guys, we got media, we got the cameraman, we got Jim, we got Cameron, we got Teddy at the merch stand, we got Christian, we got Howie, we got, we got Huntley, we got, you know, Rome, Big Rome, we got all of them. So if this is the last time that you may see me in this NXT ring, then thank you from the bottom of my heart, and I would hope that this Friday on SmackDown — I'm sorry, Bloom, if I'm doing it wrong — I would hope that you watch me there, too."

Saints has been called up to the blue brand, and will debut on this week's show, which will air from Tulsa, Oklahoma.