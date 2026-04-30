WWE WrestleMania 42 Performer Explains How Danhausen Segment With John Cena 'Evolved'

Danhausen's popularity grew at WWE WrestleMania 42, and on that night, he had a few little people to thank, one of whom spoke glowingly about appearing on "The Show of Shows."

On Night 2 of WrestleMania 42, Danhausen interrupted the segment involving The Miz, Kit Wilson, and John Cena, arriving in the ring in his Hausenmobile and accompanied by little people from MicroMania Midget Wrestling. One of those wrestlers, Richard Fitswell, spoke on "Rewind Recap Relive" about how The Miz helped give them an even greater role in the segment.

"It was phenomenal. So, it was supposed to be something simple. Just walk out with him down the ramp, and it evolved into something bigger. We had The Miz come to our dressing room. He asked us if we could pick him up. He started that. And backstage, we lifted him up, and he said, 'All right, I'm going to go to production and see if we can add it to the skit.' Then we went to rehearsal. John Cena was side stage, Danhausen asked John Cena to be part of the production. Then they asked if we would come into the ring, and then one of the gentlemen gets rushed, and one of our other guys punch, kick, and in the lower, you know, area, and then we pummel him. And then, we go to Miz and carry him out. So, that was all built out, [and it] evolved. Like I said, it was simple, and then it evolved into something big. And to have John Cena out there, wrestle Miz, and [have] Danhausen, that's like a dream come true," he said.

Fitswell said that this was his first-ever involvement in a WWE production and revealed that Triple H and Cena applauded their performance.

"After the fact, John Cena and Triple H came to us and said what a great job and we would love to have you back," he added.

The MicroMania Midget Wrestling wrestler praised Danhausen and the rest of the WWE stars he spoke with, stating that the whole interaction was phenomenal.