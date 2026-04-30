Matt Hardy Names 2 WWE Main Roster Call-Ups That He Believes Could Become 'Legends'

Matt Hardy is optimistic about the futures of two "WWE NXT" call-ups to the main roster, stating that they have the potential to become legends.

Hardy revealed on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy Podcast" that he is pleased to see Ethan Page get the call-up to the main roster, arguing that he was ready for TV when he signed with WWE, and would've benefitted from working with Shawn Michaels.

"I think it's a good call. You know, I know we talked about before, he was ready when he walked in NXT. I feel like he was pretty much TV-ready as it was. The fact that he got experience at NXT, he got the feel of the WWE format, got to work with Shawn Michaels, which is a blessing for anyone just to get his feedback and input, and insight into things. So, it was a good experience for him, but I think he has done everything he could do in NXT," he said. "I think he is the epitome of a sports entertainer because he is very good in ring, he's very good on promos, and he gets character stuff, and he gets telling stories."

Hardy was then asked how far Page, as well as another recent "NXT" call-up, Joe Hendry, could go on the main roster. The tag team legend, who has worked with both stars in AEW and TNA, respectively, has high hopes for them and feels they could become legends in WWE.

"I think they have the potential to do good. I think they are both so creative, and they're also so innovative, and they're willing to do different things. They're willing to experiment," Hardy explained. "I think both of those could possibly end up, you know, reaching a very high, near the top position in WWE. I think they could both be players and become legends because they could do so well as they go up."

Matt Hardy clarified that several other factors need to fall into place for them to succeed, such as the stories they are given and whether fans become invested in their characters.