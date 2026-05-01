Bully Ray Believes WWE Has A 'Tricky Situation' On Its Hands With Oba Femi

Bully Ray has weighed in on Oba Femi's standing in WWE following his win over Brock Lesnar, and why both Femi and WWE could be in a tricky position moving forward.

Ray discussed on "Busted Open" how WWE may find it difficult to book Oba Femi going forward, as he questioned what Femi could possibly do to outshine his win over Brock Lesnar.

"So many eyes on Oba Femi [at WrestleMania 42]. You defeat Brock Lesnar. Brock Lesnar now retires because of the defeat you just handed him. What do we do with Oba Femi next? How can we possibly do anything that is going to be equal to or more than him beating Brock Lesnar? It's a rough spot to be in. You've got to strike while the iron's hot. You never know when you're going to get an opportunity like this with Oba again. It could be too much too soon. You might not have anything on the horizon for him. Very tricky situation," Ray stated.

The WWE Hall of Famer suggested that Femi has to be pushed more, and the only way to move forward following the win against Lesnar is for him to become world champion by beating either Roman Reigns or Cody Rhodes. However, he doesn't think that's feasible as the former NXT Champion was brought to the main roster just a few months ago.

"The only thing you could possibly do for Oba Femi that is bigger than him defeating Brock at Mania and retiring Brock is have him defeat Roman Reigns or Cody Rhodes and become one of the champions. And that would be so, so, so quick. It's like, where do you go from there?" he asked.

Femi issued the Open Challenge after demolishing Grayson Waller in a singles match on this past week's "WWE Raw." Ray feels that there's no chance that fans may get burned out watching Femi's character each week if he were to continue with the challenge until SummerSlam in August.