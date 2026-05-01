Jim Ross Discusses How AEW Needs To Handle World Champion Darby Allin Going Forward

Jim Ross has suggested ways Darby Allin can become a credible AEW World Champion and emerge as "the guy" in AEW.

Allin, surprisingly, won the AEW world title from MJF on the "AEW Dynamite" after the Dynasty pay-per-view. On his "Grilling JR" podcast, Ross explained that winning should be the only goal for Allin in his current world title reign.

"AEW's kind of following a trend of what we projected and they're doing the right thing. You got to get Darby Allin over. We hear the people cheering him when he comes out, so he's got a base. But we need to get Darby Allin over. And quite honestly — this is not any sage advice or some major trade secret – but you get him over by him winning for a while. If he's established as 'the guy' — [which] he's not yet — but if he was established, you could be more creative on the creative. But the issue is that he's just not there yet. He needs to win. Bottom line," declared Ross. Wins are good right now for Darby. Survival, surviving, winning. That's what he needs to do."

The legendary commentator commended the AEW World Champion, stating that Allin is a "unique character" who has to be booked carefully.

"Darby is a unique character. He's got to be handled correctly. Break all the components of his game down and focus on what he does the best. What he does the best is sell and take chances and win," he added.

Ross discussed comparisons between Allin and Mick Foley, which he isn't convinced by, citing the size difference between the two. He believes Allin can succeed as AEW World Champion if he's booked logically. Since winning the title from MJF, Allin has successfully defended the world title against Tommaso Ciampa and Brody King on back-to-back editions of "Dynamite."