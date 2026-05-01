Booker T Thinks MCMG Are WWE HOF Candidates

WWE legend Booker T believes Motor City Machine Guns have already cemented their legacy as one of the top tag teams of their generation, despite their recent release from WWE.

Motor City Machine Guns were among the teams released by WWE following WrestleMania 42, bringing an end to their one-and-a-half-year run with the company. While their time in WWE resulted in just one tag team title reign, Booker T explained on his "Hall of Fame" show that their longevity and determination to elevate tag team wrestling give them "Hall of Fame" status.

"Look, man, Motor City Machine Guns, those guys, you know — some people may agree with me or not, but I think they've put themselves in Hall of Fame status," he said. "I really do. I really believe those guys have just stayed together as long as they have, representing tag team wrestling the way they have, has been amazing. For those guys to, you know — I don't think anyone touted those guys, you know, coming to WWE and winning the championships ever. I don't think anybody saw that coming. But they willed it to happen, and I give those guys a boatload of credit, man, like I said, for just staying together, sticking it out because they could have easily folded the tent and said, 'Man, let's move on.' Now, they're in a position to make more money."

Motor City Machine Guns were prominent names outside the WWE bubble since the 2000s, having built a reputation as tag-team specialists during their time in TNA/Impact Wrestling. The duo also wrestled in Japan and even had one match in AEW before finally joining WWE in 2024, and they won the tag team titles on their second night in the promotion.