WWE NXT Star Claims AJ Styles Is Now His 'Personal 1 On 1 Coach At The PC'

Since AJ Styles retired from professional wrestling this past January after losing to GUNTHER at the Royal Rumble, he's decided to take on the role of being a WWE talent scout. In addition to looking for newer wrestlers to join the Connecticut-based promotion, it seems like Styles is also offering one-on-one lessons as a coach at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, as "WWE NXT" star Lexis King took to social media on Thursday to reveal that "The Phenomenal One" has been training him.

"Not only am I the FASTEST MAN ALIVE, but now AJ Styles is my personal 1 on 1 coach at the PC! Hahaha yall are COOKED!!!"

Not only am I the FASTEST MAN ALIVE, but now AJ Styles is my personal 1 on 1 coach at the PC! Hahaha yall are COOKED!!! 👑👑👑👑👑 pic.twitter.com/lTBE3Kxbaq — King (@LexisKingWWE) April 30, 2026

Although Styles has been satisfied with his new role as a talent scout, he was originally given a taste of a different side of the business post retirement, as WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque revealed last month that the former star was present at some creative meetings. However, Styles didn't take a liking to being a writer or producer according to "The Game," but found he had a passion for talent development.

Although King has been part of the "NXT" roster for the past two and a half years, he wasn't part of the recent round of call-ups to the main roster with many of his ex-AEW colleagues. Since joining the developmental brand, King has been NXT Heritage Cup Champion and just won the WWE Speed Title last month.