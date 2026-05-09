Brie Bella Comments On Latest WWE Run, Says AEW's Bryan Danielson Is 'So Supportive'

WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella returned to WWE in the Royal Rumble in January, marking her first more full-time return to the company in nearly eight years. At WWE WrestleMania 42, she won the Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Paige, after her sister, Nikki Bella, was injured. Winning gold has left Bella with a crazier schedule, as she explained on an episode of "The Nikki & Brie Show." Bella, who is also a mother of two, credited her husband, former AEW World Champion turned AEW commentator Bryan Danielson, for his help.

"It's been nice because Bryan has been so supportive," Bella said. "I was kind of like, 'Bryan, this is what my schedule looks like the next month,' but he's been great. It always makes life easier when you have that, and I don't have to worry. I feel so blessed. So, that's been great. I feel like just in the next couple weeks, you're going to really start to feel... Like, it's just going to be really fun. You gotta tune in."

WWE has a packed lineup of shows through June, though it's not clear what Bella was referring to. After WWE Backlash, which Bella and Paige are not booked for, WWE will present Saturday Night's Main Event in Fort Wayne, Indiana before Clash in Italy on May 31. In June, WWE will travel to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for Night of Champions. Nikki joked that with her "tune in" comment, Bella must know her creative moving forward.

"No, I don't," she admitted. "At all, actually. I really don't. But what I'm saying is you're going to get a lot of us, which is awesome."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Nikki & Brie Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.