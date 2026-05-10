AEW's Bobby Lashley Hasn't Given Up On World Title Ambitions: 'The Fans See It'

Thus far into his AEW run, Bobby Lashley has maintained his usual standard of dominance, having a lengthy reign as an AEW World Tag Team Champion with Hurt Syndicate stablemate Shelton Benjamin in 2025. But so far, singles success has eluded Lashley, largely because he's stayed out of wrestling singles matches since his rivalry with Swerve Strickland in late 2024.

Pursuing singles championships is something Lashley would like to do in AEW eventually, however. Appearing on the "Good Karma Wrestling" podcast, Lashley was asked about his other goals in AEW, and admitted that he hadn't given up on the idea of pursuing the AEW World Championship. He believes the fans would be into the idea, and that it all comes down to the timing lining up.

"I've won a World Title in TNA, I've won a World Title in WWE," Lashley said. "Now I'm in AEW...I think the fans see it. The fans see it. Whenever you put a title on someone else, the fans are looking like 'Oh man, I really like that title.' And then somebody else says 'Bobby Lashley,' and they're like 'Woah, wait a minute. You've got Bobby Lashley on the roster, why isn't he winning the World Title?' Timing, timing.

"Right now, I'm having the greatest time of my life, and that's being a tag team with Shelton Benjamin. It's about being trios with Shelton and MVP. That's what I want to be in my career right now. And then when the time's right, when the landscape opens up, when it gives me the opportunity to go in there, I'd like to go after that World Title. Because ultimately, in my career before I retire, to say I won World Title's in every organization that I've been in would be a huge accomplishment."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Good Karma Wrestling" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription