TNA Impact 5/7/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

So part of me understands the psuedo-business rivalry between Daria Rae and Santino Marella to an extent, and therefore why she does some of the pettiest nonsense purely to undermine him. Only to a certain extent but there is something of an understanding.

What I do not understand is why week in and week out she does her very best to make the show she is responsible for just that little bit worse. Bordering on terrible at best and boring as paint drying at best.

The World Champion tries to get the ball rolling on defenses, she vetoes that because why not? It just doesn't really make sense, in storyline, for a general manager to actively want to plummet the show they are responsible for. And since Carlos Silva has appeared on TV multiple times, it also doesn't make sense why he just sits by and lets her do it. Neither does it really make sense, pulling at that thread, for him to sit by and watch her screw Santino over time and time again. Does no one on the show watch the show?

It's especially frustrating that she does this at a time when the product from a real life perspective is mundane and sometimes a chore to get through. Again there are moments of glimmering hope in the shape of Leon Slater, Mike Santana, and then tonight with Lei Ying Lee. But they're nestled between the System, Moose, Alisha Edwards' screaming, and Daria Rae being the worst manager even this writer, a former retail worker, has ever seen.

There is a potential to be better if she actually does something to explain her motive, the method behind the madness. Even when the Authority were making the show worse during their run in WWE, there was some explanation – maybe too much explanation, but nonetheless. It's just frustrating that her role is that of disruptor without there being any reasoning, at least with that there would be a feeling of progress. At the moment she just does things to mess with the flow of the night on a whim, which leaves the product promising something better, only to pull the rug and do nothing to supplant that disappointment.

Written by Max Everett