WWE NXT's Myles Borne Says He Had No Idea He Was Winning Men's North American Title

On February 24, Myles Borne shocked the "WWE NXT" Universe, and Ethan Page, when he overcame the odds to capture the NXT North American Championship. According to Borne, the title win came as a surprise to himself too, especially given its late notice from WWE officials.

"At first, they never told me anything. I knew nothing," Borne told "No-Contest Wrestling." "The day of the match, I know nothing. It was a long haul. Four years of busting my tail and working hard. I just want a shot. I just want my moment, So yeah, that day, I knew nothing. My family's in town and they're asking me. I'm like, 'I honestly can't tell you an answer. I don't know.' That night, when we had that match, that was an awesome match.

"... The moment I hit Borne Again and it was one, two, three, the crowd just blew up. I didn't even get a chance to soak it all in yet," he continued. "He hands me the strap. I'm sitting there thinking, 'Wow, the company, they believe in me.' This is awesome. This is a big responsibility and they put it in my hands. To me, that's something I couldn't be more thankful for."

Borne's championship win followed a flurry of chaos which involved outside characters such as Vanity Project, Hank and Tank, Ricky Saints, and then-NXT Champion Joe Hendry. In the end, an exposed turnbuckle allowed Borne to daze the defending champion, Ethan Page, then drive him into the canvas with Borne Again for the three-count pinfall.

At the time, Page held the record for the most successful NXT North American Championship defenses in one reign. So far in his respective run, Borne has four televised defenses under his belt, with DarkState's Saquon Shugars at his latest challenger on "NXT."