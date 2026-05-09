Paul Heyman Insists He Didn't Know Brock Lesnar Was Retiring At WWE WrestleMania 42

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman likes to be called many things – flattering ones, of course. But one word he refuses to be called is a liar. The former "Advocate" to Brock Lesnar remains obstinate that like everyone else at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and watching from home, he was unaware that his client was going to retire on "The Grandest Stage of Them All" this year at WrestleMania 42.

Caught off guard, Heyman told TMZ, "If I knew he was gonna retire, would I have gone on record saying he was gonna dominate for the next 15 years?"

The now "Oracle" to The Vision's Logan Paul, Austin Theory, and Bron Breakker admitted that he cried when he saw Lesnar untie his boots and take off his fighting gloves in the center of the WrestleMania ring. But he refuses to acknowledge the critics who believe it was all an act: "I was crying. Am I that good of an actor that I can cry on cue? Not I."

Despite speculation that Lesnar's match against Oba Femi this past April wasn't his last, sources for WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select have indicated that officials backstage in WWE believe oppositely, and that it was. And that the former seven-time WWE Champion will not retire from his past billed residence of Minneapolis, Minnesota, at SummerSlam in August.

Meanwhile, Heyman is getting on with his managerial duties by trying to align himself with another heavyweight in GUNTHER, as he prepared a contract for "The Ring General" to challenge the now three-time Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes for his title at Clash in Italy later this month.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "TMZ" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.