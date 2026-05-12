Jacob Fatu Recalls Failed WWE Tryout Alongside AEW's Eddie Kingston

Once upon a time ago, Jacob Fatu was just like any other independent wrestler looking for his big break. But it turns out that his first tryout was unsuccessful, thus causing WWE to pump the brakes on signing "The Samoan Werewolf." Although most wouldn't want to reminisce on any sort of rejection they've faced in their lifetime, Fatu found the opportunity as a moment of empowerment, now that the "all gas, no brakes" Superstar is one of the biggest draws on the main roster today.

"I had a tryout 2015, '16, and man, I was told I would never work here because of the mistakes that I made when I was 18," the former one-time Men's United States Champion revealed on "Cheap Heat." "But I remember being told no. And man, I just broke down. I was crying. I didn't have anything else to do."

At his tryout, he faced none other than the inaugural and former AEW Continental Champion Eddie Kingston. Having wrestled him before, Fatu noted how selfless "The Mad King" was at showcasing the best version of Fatu in front of the coaches. Despite the brush-off, Kingston promised him that he was destined for greatness. And that one day, WWE would take notice.

"Eddie was so dope, man, to where he already seen something in me," he complimented. "Not saying I didn't believe in myself...he literally said, 'Whatever you want to do, I'm here for you...You're going to be great one day.'"

Before Fatu officially landed in the Stamford-based promotion full-time, he went on to rule Major League Wrestling, as the notorious leader for CONTRA Unit. His time there was paved in gold, as he became and remains a former one-time and longest-ever MLW World Heavyweight Champion in company history at 819 days. He may not have won the World Heavyweight Championship from Roman Reigns at Backlash this past Saturday, but the path toward chasing the title and the animosity he has towards his cousin is far from over.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg," with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.