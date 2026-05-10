Minihausen Mask Made By Former WWE 205 Live Star

Even though fans expected CM Punk or Jelly Roll to be Danhausen's mystery tag team partner, we got something even better: Minihausen. The duo triumphantly rid the toxicity of The Miz and Kit Wilson at WWE Backlash this past Saturday.

While many were magnetized by Minihausen's lucha libre style in the ring, another standout thing about him was his outfit, specifically the mask he was wearing, which was tailor-made by former "WWE 205" star Lince Dorado. After the 'Hausens' match, the former 24/7 champion captured photos of Minihausen's mask and wrote on X [formerly known as Twitter], "Mascara de Mini Hausen #luchalit #luchathreadz."

Although he departed from WWE on November 4, 2021, Dorado eventually returned, where he now acts as both a wrestler and trainer/coach at the Performance Center. The former Lucha House Party member's last televised match was on Saturday through "Lucha Libre AAA." He rose victorious against Cruz Del Toro and Octagon Jr.

Danhausen caught a break-hausen, after having a hard time securing a partner ahead of Saturday's PLE. Luckily, through mad science, he was able to transport one of his Minihausens. However, there wasn't just one who came out of the crate of invention. Wilson happened to open Pandora's Box, and because of that, an army of Minihausens stormed through Tampa, Florida, creating a hurricane that was "very nice" for those watching yet "very evil" for the Miz and Wilson. The first time fans were introduced to the Minihausens was at this year's WrestleMania 42 in April.