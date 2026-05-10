WWE's Seth Rollins Discusses Coming Back From Injury

A torn rotator cuff and subsequent surgery resulted in a six-month in-ring absence for WWE star Seth Rollins. Still, "The Visionary" is determined to win back the title he technically never lost last October: the World Heavyweight Championship.

To do that, Rollins recently indicated that he must first push aside the questions inside his mind. "Am I still the performer that I have been for the last 12 years?" Rollins asked himself on the WWE Backlash post-show. "I think when you come back from a long layoff, this injury, six months for me, I was out of action with a torn rotator. When you come back, you have this picture in your mind of how things are going to go. All I was thinking about when I was on the shelf was, can I get back for WrestleMania? I made it back and I lost. Every single day since that loss, all I have thought about is how can I beat Bron Breakker? I showed up today, gave it everything I had and I lost. So I have all those questions, but I tell you, when I hear these people say you still got it and I hear them sing my song, it really does light a fire in me. "

At WWE Backlash, Rollins fell short to his former Vision stablemate Bron Breakker, courtesy of back-to-back spears. In his initial in-ring return at WrestleMania 42, Rollins faced "The Ring General" GUNTHER, though it was an outside spear from Breakker that proved to be the difference maker in what would be another loss for Rollins. Coming out of those losses, Rollins now plans to undergo additional self-reflection and evaluation with the aim of getting himself back on a winning path, and eventually, to the World Heavyweight Championship.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.