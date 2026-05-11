Backstage Report On AEW Canceling Kazuchika Okada World Title Match Vs. Darby Allin

Darby Allin has defended the AEW Men's World Championship at breakneck speed since his squash win over MJF. He retained the title on "Collision" against PAC in a No Count Out match that spilled over into the golf course behind the ring. His next opponent was scheduled to be International Champion, Kazuchika Okada. Prior to the main event of "Collision", Don Callis announced that Okada had to go back to Japan to deal with family business. The Don Callis Family has a menagerie of men to choose from to face Allin. Callis selected Konosuke Takeshita to face Allin on this week's "Dynamite".

When Callis said Okada was taking care of "family business", it was unclear if he meant DCF business or real life family business. Bryan Alvarez provided some clarity on the Wrestling Observer. "This is not an angle. He did legitimately have to go back to Japan for some family business. This was a legitimate change."

It is unknown when Okada is expected to return. He is scheduled to defend the International Championship against Takeshita at Double or Nothing on May 24. He has been International Champion for more than 300 days.

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