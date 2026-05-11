Jim Ross Offers Advice To Aleister Black & Zelina Vega Following WWE Departures

April certainly brought rain showers to the careers of Aleister Black and his real-life wife Zelina Vega, who were two out of 24 WWE Superstars that were released from their positions. Having a stint in AEW (under the ring name Malakai Black) prior to his second return to the Stamford-based company, it seems things for him and Vega are up in the air at this point, as they await for their 90-day non-compete clauses to expire. As someone who knows a talented star when he sees one, "Good Ol'" Jim Ross says this is the route that Black and Vega should take after their clauses end.

"If I were in that position today or if I was counseling him, I'd say take some time off, step away for a few months," WWE's former head of talent relations and current AEW commentator advised on his "Grilling JR" podcast. "I would encourage my wife to get back in the ring...She'd be a good hire for AEW. Aleister Black, he's one of my favorite competitors. He's compelling."

Ross went on to say that there are many upsides to Black, including how he views him as a "keeper," and main event talent. As of last week, reports came in that the possibility of Black returning to AEW for another run is being actively discussed. However, as of this publishing, no agreement is in place, and no terms have not been finalized yet. In his previous run, Black was a former one-time World Trios Champion with his House of Black stablemates Brody King and another former WWE talent, Buddy Matthews.

As for Vega, prior to working with WWE, she appeared in TNA, and won the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship one time. In her WWE tenure, she had two title reigns: one in the Women's Tag Team division and another as a former Women's United States Champion.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Grilling JR" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.