WWE NXT - 5/12/2026: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

I have to start out by saying the match pitting the returning Noam Dar against the Vanity Project's Jackson Drake was great, on a night of pretty darn solid wrestling on "NXT." Both men looked fantastic, and Dar, especially, didn't look like he missed a step, and I was really glad to see him back. But, as I was thinking that, I also realized that neither of these guys was really in a position to lose tonight, and that's why it has to go on the "hated" side of things.

It's more obvious with Dar, as it was his first televised match back in a year after an injury had him on the shelf. In the WWE environment right now, it was really great to see him, as it seems like no one is safe from the chopping block anymore, even if they're still recovering from injury. With the rest of Dar's former stable, the Meta Four, gone, outside of Lash Legend on the main roster, fans wouldn't be out of line to wonder if the former Heritage Cup Champion had also been let go. While that thankfully wasn't the case, tonight, he really could have used a victory in his return match.

Which is why it shouldn't have been against Drake. While the pair worked extremely well together in the ring, Drake also can't really lose right now due to his storyline with Myka Lockwood, who quite literally carried him to the ring on her shoulders tonight. Their odd-couple romance story is still so new that Lockwood had to help him get the victory tonight. And help she did, by holding Dar on the apron, allowing Drake to take him out before landing the 450 for the win.

While there wasn't much on the line during tonight's episode of "NXT," it wasn't a bad episode, and there wasn't much I disliked. However, Dar being set up for failure by losing his first match in a year kind of stunk, but hopefully, he's headed into a story with Romeo Moreno where the newcomer helps him get his spark back.

Written by Daisy Ruth