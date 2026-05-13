Bully Ray: John Cena Announcement At WWE Backlash Was Confusing But 'Successful'

While John Cena's announcement of the new WWE competition, the John Cena Classic, definitely stole headlines at Backlash, it did so while leaving many fans confused. Among the most confusing elements was the fact that the competition will see wrestlers compete in matches where the winner may not advance, as fans will instead be given the option to vote on whether the winner or loser deserves to move on. As such, it has led to Cena's announcement falling flatter than expected in some circles.

One person it didn't fall flat for, however, is Bully Ray, even if he too is skeptical of the concept. Discussing Cena's Backlash segment on Monday's "Busted Open Radio," Bully admitted that the idea of wrestlers being eliminated from a tournament/competition despite winning a match made no sense to him. However, because of how Cena delivered the announcement at Backlash, the two-time Hall of Famer believes that the segment was a success, even with the issues Cena's explanation had.

"It's the tone and the volume and the passion and the enthusiasm of which he said it," Bully said. "And by the end of the segment, the people were excited, and the people were cheering. So as far as the job of the night...those people were excited at the end of the promo.

"It was a nice crescendo, a nice build up, the way he played back to Sol, to Oba, to Trick, and brought that forward with the opportunities this could create for younger talent, it made sense. John Cena connected the dots in the promo and that's why you got the reaction that you got. And that's why, as far as this announcement is concerned, it was a win. It was successful. What happens beyond here, I have no idea."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription